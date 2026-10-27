Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

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Delivery Dates Research's avatar
Delivery Dates Research
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Hi Matt,

I write Delivery Dates Research. We take the delivery and energization dates that data-center operators and miners file with the SEC and check them against what their later filings say. It's basically a receipt drawer for the AI build-out.

I just read "ANATOMY OF A DELAY".

Want to swap a mention? I'd recommend Explaining the Grid in a Note and in a post's "worth reading" section, and you'd do the same for us only if it fits your readers. No money, no tracking links. If not, no worries. I'll keep reading either way.

Kyle, Delivery Dates Research

hello@deliverydatesresearch.com

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