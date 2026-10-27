I am devoting my post today to a description of two delays. The first is my delay in posting a new article. I spent much of the time since my last post on various travels, primarily a three week trip to Turkey and Egypt where I was able to scratch my itch for visiting ancient historical sites. But I also took a short trip to Durham North Caroline to see some friends and watch my alma mater lose in football as well as a trip to New York to see my grandkids and go to a show. While on the road I did not have a lot of time (or inclination) to write new posts about the grid. I do a fair amount of travelling, so you will have to continue to put up with some gaps in my Substack resume.

As important as a delay in posting new articles to this Substack may be to some of you, a second delay has much more of an effect on the grid. The story of this delay starts on January 16, 2026, when the Trump Administration[1] reached an agreement (Agreement) with 13 governors (PJM Governors) on a “Statement of Principles Regarding PJM[2]” that set forth seven principles the parties urged PJM to adopt.[3] This Agreement was motivated by the fact that the unexpected explosion in data center demand for electricity had caused dramatic price increases in the previous two PJM capacity auctions and also left PJM short of the capacity it needed to acquire in its most recent auction.

To address this problem, the first of the agreed principles calls for providing “15-year revenue certainty for new capacity resources . . . by holding a Reliability Backstop Auction for new capacity resources commencing no later than September 2026.” The other principles of the Agreement provide that data centers should pay the full cost of the new capacity acquired in this Reliability Backstop Auction and urge PJM to take other steps to facilitate the construction of new generation facilities.

Data center demand for electricity has continued to rise since the Agreement was signed on January 16. Although there are disagreements as to how quickly demand will continue to rise, there is universal agreement that data center demand will continue to rise for at least the next several years. The continuing problems caused by this rapid increase in demand were highlighted by PJM’s July capacity auction. In that auction PJM again failed to acquire all the capacity it determined it will need to ensure system reliability. This shortfall occurred despite record high auction prices that led to steep increases in the price of electricity in the PJM states. It reinforced the need for PJM to implement its Reliability Backstop Auction as quickly as possible.

PJM was not caught by surprise by the Agreement or the principles set out in this Agreement. On the same day the Agreement was made public by the Trump Administration, PJM’s Board of Governors issued a letter announcing its proposals to address reliability concerns raised by data centers.[4] Included in those proposals was a call for “accelerat[ing] and execute[ing]” a backstop capacity procurement and “address[ing] cost allocation for any such procurement, including consideration of mechanisms that assign costs to those [utilities] that are short as a result of incremental load growth within their service areas.” At the time this letter was issued, PJM had eight and a half months to put in place and conduct a reliability backstop auction in September, as contemplated by the Agreement.

Eight and half months seems like a reasonable amount of time. But it turned out not to be. We are now near the end of October, and PJM has yet to conduct the Reliability Backstop Auction that was supposed to be run “no later than September.” Nor, although PJM has indicated it intends to conduct the auction at some point in the future, is there any plan in place to conduct the auction at any specific date.

No single factor caused this delay. Instead, the September deadline died a death of a thousand paper cuts. Let’s look at what went wrong.

PJM Process

A labyrinthine process governs PJM’s decision-making. This process requires participation in the process by myriad “Stakeholder Groups,” whose participation was mandated when PJM was formed in recognition that there are numerous stakeholders affected by PJM’s decisions. The intent was to give various stakeholders a voice in developing decisions that could affect their interests. But the number of stakeholders has grown exponentially. In addition to transmission owners, generation owners, and electric utilities, which have direct interests in PJM’s operations, there also are investment funds, consultants, banks, commodities traders, state attorney general’s offices, public interest groups, and state consumer advocates. In total, there are over 1,100 PJM stakeholders.[5]

Stakeholders engage in their oversight through committees, such as the Finance Committee, the Operating Committee, and the Planning Committee. These committees advise and, in some cases, direct PJM to take certain actions. One of the outputs of stakeholder committee meetings is votes on proposed changes to PJM’s tariff, such as the changes required to implement the Reliability Backstop Auction. Several meetings are required to discuss and develop proposals for tariff changes before the votes can be taken, however. And all of this can take time.

This is what happened here. Starting in February, PJM’s Board initiated discussions with stakeholders and simultaneously conducted a survey as to how stakeholders believe PJM should proceed to address data center demand for electricity. On April 8, almost three months after the Agreement was signed, the Board initiated a stakeholder process to develop a Reliability Backstop Auction proposal. Over one month later, on May 19, the Board expanded the scope of the proposals to be considered by stakeholders. After eight days of stakeholder meetings, the process concluded on June 30, when stakeholders voted on 13 different Reliability Backstop Auction proposals.

Only one out of these 13 proposals received the necessary two-thirds weighted sector support necessary for stakeholder approval. This proposal, however, provided for only a voluntary framework that PJM’s Board concluded would not be likely to procure the amount of capacity needed. Therefore, on July 27, the Board directed PJM to prepare and file a different Reliability Backstop Auction proposal.

Unfortunately, PJM was now running out of time. July 27 was only 65 days before the end of September. And any PJM auction proposal had to first be submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its review and approval. By law, FERC has 60 days to review any proposal, and it has several ways to extend its review time, something it frequently does for complicated high profile filings like a Reliability Backstop Auction. PJM filed the proposal at FERC four days later, on July 31. This meant that, even if FERC took no more than 60 days to grant its approval, that approval would come on September 30, giving PJM only a single day to conduct the auction the next day on September 31.

FERC Process

To its credit, FERC did not employ the tactic it frequently uses to stretch out its time to issue an order on a filing beyond the statutory 60 days.[6] But FERC also didn’t approve PJM’s proposal in time for the auction to be conducted on September 31. Instead, FERC’s September 30 order accepted the broad outlines of PJM’s proposal, but also found that certain aspects of the proposal “may be unjust and unreasonable.” FERC therefore required further briefing on those aspects of the proposal, with initial briefs to be filed in 45 days.[7]

FERC recognized that it would take time to resolve the issues it identified through briefing. Consequently, FERC’s order also suggested changes that PJM could make to its proposal in a new filing that likely would be deemed just and reasonable. If PJM made these changes, the entire Reliability Backstop Auction proposal could be approved more quickly than if PJM followed the briefing approach required in the order. Four of the five FERC Commissioners issued concurring statements noting the urgent need for new capacity and encouraging PJM to make a new filing implementing the suggested changes.

Some of you may be wondering why, if FERC knew what changes it wanted, FERC didn’t just require those changes to be made. To explain, I need to put my lawyer’s hat on for a couple of minutes. FERC used to do just that, accepting filings but requiring changes to be made, in important cases where prompt action was required. But a 2017 decision by the D.C. Circuit did away with this approach, holding that FERC cannot require applicants to make changes to their filings in order for them to be accepted. I have always believed this decision was incorrectly decided, not only because it is inconsistent with the language of the Federal Power Act, but also because it has caused needless delays in the resolution of important cases. But my opinion on this matter cannot overrule binding judicial precedent, so this 2017 decision explains why FERC did not accept PJM’s proposal subject to the changes FERC wants.

Having said that, I am not sure FERC was actually required to act as it did. The 2017 DC Circuit decision only prohibits FERC from requiring changes that materially modify a proposal, and without getting into a legal discussion I think that the changes FERC suggested in its order arguably would not constitute material changes. My conclusion is supported by the fact that PJM anticipated that FERC might find some problems with its proposal and specifically stated in its filing that it would not object if FERC ordered changes consistent with the objectives of its filing. If I had been king of FERC on September 30, I would have simply ordered PJM to make the changes I wanted. Yes there would be some legal risk to this approach but, given the urgent need for more generation capacity, I would have acted now and taken the chance that my decision might be reversed on appeal one to two years later, long after the Reliability Backstop Auction was conducted.

What’s Next?

It appears that PJM intends to follow the advice of the four FERC Commissioners and file the revisions to its Reliability Backstop Auction proposal suggested in FERC’s order. At least that is what PJM said it would do in a recent motion asking FERC to halt the briefing schedule it established in its order. But PJM has not yet filed its proposed revisions at FERC. And this failure practically guarantees that no Reliability Backstop Auction will be conducted in 2026. Even if the proposed revisions were filed today and FERC ruled on them in the 60-day statutory period, its order would come out in the middle of the holidays on December 26. It is difficult to imagine that an auction would take place in the last few days of December.

The effect of this delay in conducting the Reliability Backstop Auction will go beyond delaying PJM’s acquisition of backstop generation capacity by three or more months. It also will have an important effect on PJM’s next annual capacity auction, which is scheduled to be conducted in December. If the Reliability Backstop Auction had been conducted in September, as the Trump Administration and PJM Governors wanted, it would have had an important effect on the December auction. By supplying capacity to meet data center demand for electricity, the Reliability Backstop Auction would have reduced the amount of capacity PJM would have needed to acquire in the December auction. The anticipated result would have been that PJM would not suffer a third straight failure to acquire all the capacity it needs to ensure system reliability. Further, if the amount of capacity PJM needs to acquire in December could have been reduced, that also would have reduced the capacity price resulting from that auction. Even a small reduction in the amount of capacity acquired in the auction potentially could have been quite substantial, given the high cost of the generation capacity needed to supply demand at the very top of the demand curve.

The primary goal of the Agreement between the Trump Administration and the PJM Governors was to obtain these benefits, which is why the Agreement specified that the Reliability Backstop Auction should be conducted no later than September. The likely failure of PJM to conduct the Reliability Backstop Auction before the December capacity auction will take away both of these benefits. It will subject PJM to yet another year of potential capacity shortage and subject customers in the PJM states to yet another year of very high capacity payments.

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I want to make clear that I do not blame either PJM or FERC for the failure to conduct the Reliability Backstop Auction in September or the likely failure to conduct that auction before the regularly scheduled capacity auction in December. PJM has actively and expeditiously pursued several steps intended to address the problems raised by the unexpected rapid increase in data center demand for electricity. And the six and a half months PJM took to develop its Residual Baseload Auction and file it at FERC compares very favorably with the amount of time PJM took for other important filings PJM has made in past years. Similarly, FERC acted expeditiously to review PJM’s Reliability Backstop Auction proposal, but when FERC found problems with that proposal FERC believed it was constrained by legal precedents in the way it could address those problems.

Rather, the fault lies with the processes that must be followed before action affecting the grid can be taken. We have allowed our focus on process to make it difficult to take appropriate action to address grid-related problems on a timely basis. I do not suggest that new authorities be granted to allow action to be taken more quickly in emergency conditions; recent experience shows how emergency authority can be abused. Rather, we need to figure out how all decisions, including decisions taken in times when expeditious action is needed, can avoid the type of death by a thousand cuts that took place here.

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[1] The Trump Administration was acting through the White House National Energy Dominance Council.

[2] PJM is a Regional Transmission Organization that operates an electric system supplying electricity in a 13-state region spanning from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, and westward as far as Illinois. The governors who signed the Agreement are the governors of the 13 PJM states. These include both Democrats and Republicans, so the Agreement represents a bipartisan agreement of sorts.

[3] I discussed this Agreement in a February 13 post entitled The Trump Administration and the Governors of the PJM States Have Reached an Agreement in Principle to Address PJM’s Capacity Deficit. Will it Work? The Agreement can be accessed at PJM SoP 011526 Secretary Wright and Burgum Signed (2026-01-15 1453 ET)-DOI to DOE 9 Signed.pdf.

[4] This letter can be found at www.pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/about-pjm/who-we are/public-disclosures/2026/20260116-pjm-board-letter-re-results-of-the-cifp-process-large-load additions.pdf.

[5] PJM’s stakeholder list can be found at www.pjm.com/about-pjm/member-services/member-list.

[6] What FERC does to give itself more time is to request additional information from an applicant and then treat the submission of the information as an amendment to the application that restarts the 60-day clock for FERC’s review. In my view this approach does not satisfy the relevant provisions of the Federal Power Act, but this delaying tactic has been used for decades without any real challenge.

[7] The citation for this order, which you can find on FERC’s eLibrary at FERC.gov, is PJM Interconnection, L.L.C., 196 FERC ¶ 61,245 (2026).