Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
10h

The LBNL/Brattle finding about the spread of utilization costs is the part most coverage misses — the beach house analogy lands.

Quick question on Part 2: PJM's last two auctions cleared at a FERC-approved cap of around $333/MW-day, and PJM estimated the uncapped price would have been closer to $530. When the cap expires, do you think state-level rate-class solutions like Virginia's are sufficient, or does the cost-allocation problem need to be solved at the RTO level?

Reply
Share
Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
1d

Thank you for this article. I have two comments.

There is bad load growth and there is good load growth. Environmental advocates decry bad load growth associated with data centers because it affects affordability. They ignore the fact that their quest to decarbonize the economy will also increase load growth but that is all in a good cause.

Your description of THE STACK raises another unacknowledged environmental advocacy issue. The use of a magical cap-and-invest program that can ensure compliance while simultaneously raising money to pay for the transition assumes that the only costs are associated with the purchase of allowances. Those proceeds fund all sorts of favored efforts and the cost of transition if there is anything left over. What they do not realize is that cap-and-invest in the electric sector raises generator costs and affects THE STACK payouts so consumers are paying for that aspect too. I think this could easily double the cost for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program but all that money goes to the generators including those that have no compliance obligations.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Estes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture