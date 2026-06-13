Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
Jun 18

The catch with curtailment is that it only works if every data center already has enough of its own generators to keep running when the grid cuts them off. Doesn't that really just mean every big new load has to build full backup power on site?

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Live Laugh Laundry's avatar
Live Laugh Laundry
Jun 14

Great post as always Matt.

If we can figure curtailment out, I think everyone can agree it's the best case scenario. You raise grid utilization which makes everyone happy, and is the only way ratepayers will eventually see cost decreases from all this data center load.

It's clear FERC, DOE, Grid operators, state regulators, and plenty of others seem to be looking to data center curtailment as silver bullet. For data centers that can be flexible in their operations or shift their workloads to other sites it really does look like a silver bullet - but for everyone else there are a ton of hairy details to work out which give me pause.

Generally, critical facilities are very last in the utilities' curtailment stack - if even a portion of a data center is handling cloud or AI for the military, an intelligence agency, a hospital, local EMS or other essential utilities, the question of whether they should be made to rely on backup gen with increasing frequency gets messy very quickly.

There are also interesting questions from an air quality perspective - diesel backup gen can be dirty stuff, and usually lacks significant emissions controls due to the infrequent run times. But if we're adding load, upping our grid utilization, and conceivably curtailing data centers much more frequently, all of a sudden these sites could be hitting their permitted emissions limits very quickly...

...which raises the question of whether we should expect to slash emissions controls, or require data centers to purchase cleaner on-site backup power for curtailment. I'm not sure what could really fill that gap besides diesel; batteries likely don't have the capacity hours you'd need, and building natural gas turbines onsite capable providing reliable backup starts to look and cost like primary power, which was the entire thing we wanted to avoid.

I suspect that for awhile at least we'll take the former approach and just forget about emergency runtime limits for awhile, based on the administration's recent 202(c) orders authorizing RTO's to direct data centers to run their back generators.

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