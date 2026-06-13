This is the second part of my two-part post on mitigating electricity price increases caused by data centers. My first post, dated May 12, explained the various ways that high data center demand for electricity does, and does not, increase the price of electricity. Today, I will provide my take on various options that have been proposed. Spoiler alert. Some of these are better than others.

1. Retail Rate Freeze. During the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaign, Mikie Sherrill—the eventual winner of the election—promised to freeze electric rates in New Jersey. But, although retail electricity prices can’t go up if they are frozen, a rate freeze is not the answer to the data center demand problem. The electric utilities in New Jersey have very little control over the costs of the electricity they sell. They don’t own any generation facilities, and they purchase all of their capacity and energy from PJM’s wholesale markets at prices established in PJM’s auctions. A rate freeze would simply force New Jersey’s electric utilities to eat the increasing costs they have no control over but would have to pay to acquire electricity and deliver it to their retail customers. This would not be a good thing.

To see why, we can look to the California Energy Crisis of 2000-2001, when wholesale electricity prices skyrocketed due to defects in California’s competitive market design. Most people think that California consumers had to pay the high electricity prices prevailing at the time. In fact, however, the high prices were limited to the wholesale market. The California utilities that sold electricity to retail customers had previously agreed to freeze their retail rates for a period of time. This rate freeze was part of the complicated deal involving the formation of the California wholesale market and the introduction of competition to California.[1] Their retail rates were still frozen when the energy crisis hit, and as a result the utilities were forced to sell electricity to retail customers at prices significantly higher than the prices the utilities had to pay to purchase that electricity. The utilities incurred huge losses, threatening their financial viability.

Similarly, if the retail rates of utilities were frozen during a period of rapidly climbing wholesale prices, the financial viability of those utilities would be threatened. Since the utilities have little control over the costs of the electricity they acquire at wholesale, the only way the utilities could survive financially would be to reduce other costs, such as vital operations and maintenance costs. And just as your car inevitably will break down if you don’t perform the necessary maintenance, the inevitable result of a rate freeze at a time of rising wholesale costs would be increasing equipment failures followed by blackouts. Each state’s circumstances are different, but forcing utilities to operate at a loss would only deteriorate the quality of service utilities provide without addressing the cause of the problem.

Conclusion: Rate freezes are not a viable approach.

2. Banning the Construction of New Data Centers. In a similar vein, a number of states and smaller localities are considering implementing a ban on the construction of new data centers. But this is rather like trying to put the genie back into the bottle. AI is with us today, and it is foolish to think that we can put a stop to it. Some bans might be put in place in certain states or localities, but I do not think this will be widespread.

Moreover, banning new data centers in a locality will not necessarily prevent electricity costs from increasing in that locality. The grid is becoming increasingly interconnected, and grid costs are becoming regionalized. For example, every utility located in the PJM Regional Transmission Organization, the largest electric system in the country, has to pay its share of PJM’s capacity auction costs. It is the spike in those costs that is largely responsible for the electricity prices in New Jersey.[2] Banning new data centers in a state or other locality in PJM will not insulate consumers from paying their share of PJM’s capacity costs.

Conclusion: Bans on new data centers are not a realistic approach.

3. Promoting the Construction of New Generation Capacity. Once candidate Sherrill became Governor Sherrill, she apparently realized that a rate freeze is not a viable option. Instead, Governor Sherrill proposed some rate credits and issued an executive order (Executive Order 2) intended to jumpstart new construction of generation capacity employing three different generation capacity technologies: (1) solar power coupled with batteries; (2) natural gas-fired generation; and (3) nuclear power. (The press release for this executive order omitted any mention of the order’s provisions intended to increase natural gas-fired generation capacity).[3] Similar efforts are being made in other states, and the US Department of Energy (DOE) is encouraging the construction of large amounts of new nuclear power plants, which I described in my June 1, 2025 post, Will the New Nuclear Executive Orders Jumpstart the Construction of New Nuclear Reactors?

Unlike Candidate Sherrill’s proposed rate freeze, Governor Sherrill’s attempts to jumpstart the construction of new generation capacity is a good idea. Bringing new capacity online is really the only way out of the grid’s current dilemma. Increased supplies of capacity should bring down the high capacity market prices that currently prevail and should reduce energy market prices as well. The problem is that, even if the construction of new generation facilities is accelerated, it will take a number of years for enough new capacity to be placed in service. It took over 15 years for the most recent nuclear power reactors, Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia, to be constructed and placed in service. Permitting reforms hopefully will greatly reduce construction times (and costs), but it will be several years before any significant amount of new nuclear power capacity will be operating. Natural gas combustion turbines and combined cycle facilities can be constructed more quickly but still need three or more years to be completed. And if new natural gas pipeline capacity is needed to supply new gas-fired generation, that can take considerably longer. It likely will be quite some time before new generation capacity will have any significant beneficial effect on electricity prices.

I should note that about 120,000 megawatts of wind and solar capacity is planned to be constructed between 2026 and 2029.[4] And Governor Sherrill’s Executive Order 2 also proposes to accelerate the construction of additional solar generation capacity in New Jersey. Wind and solar capacity typically can be added more quickly than conventional generation capacity. However, due to their intermittent nature, wind and solar generation facilities are not well suited to provide the 24/7 supply of electricity required by data centers. And the capacity value provided by wind and solar starts to diminish as the total amount of wind and solar capacity in an electric system increases. Construction of new wind and solar facilities may help to reduce price increases resulting from increased data center demand to some extent, but what is mostly needed is new conventional generation capacity.

Conclusion: Facilitation of the construction of new generation capacity is an essential long-term approach, but is not likely to mitigate price increases in the short term

4. Retaining Existing Capacity Slated for Retirement and Recommissioning Recently Retired Capacity. In my recent post, What is the Real Problem With Renewable Solar and Wind Generation? I noted that 145,000 megawatts of coal and oil-fired generation capacity was retired between 2015 and 2025. A large amount of natural gas-fired capacity also was retired, but my data source netted out additions and retirements and as a result I was unable to determine the amount of natural gas-fired retirements. The Energy Information Administration’s 2024 Electric Power Annual also shows planned future retirements for both coal and natural gas-fired capacity, and this data shows that close to 37,000 megawatts of coal and natural gas generation capacity is planned to be retired between 2026 and 2029.[5]

As I have written in recent posts, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and DOE have released “resource adequacy assessments” showing the potential for capacity shortfalls in the future that could lead to widespread blackouts.[6] Among the data that NERC and DOE rely on in doing their assessments are the data on planned generation capacity retirements. Some of this capacity is nearing the end of its useful life and must be retired. But much of that capacity is being retired for economic and/or environmental reasons even though it is capable of continued operations. Keeping generation facilities online past their planned retirement dates would go a long way towards ensuring that enough capacity is available in the near term until sufficient new capacity can be constructed. And because these facilities already are operational, there is very little incremental cost required. Consequently, keeping existing generation facilities online past planned retirement dates is one of the best ways to meet increasing data center load without causing the price of electricity to increase. This is something the Department of Energy has been attempting to do since May of 2025 through the issuance of emergency orders, as described in my June 8, 2025 post, Is Bringing Generation Facilities Back From the Grave a Good Approach to Grid Reliability?

A closely-related approach is to recommission recently-retired generation facilities and bring them back online. A widely-reported example is Constellation Energy’s agreement to recommission Constellation’s Three-Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear power plant (now called the “Crane Clean Energy Center) and sell its output to Microsoft data centers.[7] Two other nuclear reactors, the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan and the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa are also being recommissioned. Large coal and natural gas generation facilities likewise can be recommissioned. This is not cheap. For example, the estimated cost for the three nuclear reactors currently undergoing recommissioning is over $1 billion apiece. But that is significantly less expensive than the cost of constructing new nuclear reactors, and the recommissioning can be accomplished in considerably less time. Similarly, the cost of recommissioning retired coal and natural gas plants is considerably less than constructing new plants and recommissioning can be achieved more quickly.

Conclusion: Extending the life of older generation facilities and recommissioning retired facilities is a good approach that can help in the near term, but the amount of old capacity that can be kept in service or recommissioned is somewhat limited

5. Making Data Centers Pay All Costs. On March 4, 2026, President Trump announced that Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI (AI Companies) signed a “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” in which these companies agreed to pay all the costs of the infrastructure needed to supply their data centers.[8] This pledge provides that the AI Companies will “ build, bring, or buy the new generation resources and electricity needed to satisfy their new energy demands, paying the full cost of those resources.” Further, they ”will pay for all new power delivery infrastructure upgrades required to service their data centers, including adequate network upgrade costs.” Some states similarly have attempted to require new data centers to pay all of the costs required to serve their loads.

This sounds good, and signing the pledge was a great PR move by the AI Companies. But what does it actually mean? The pledge does not require the AI Companies to completely separate themselves from the grid and self-provide all of their electricity needs (more about that later). And if the AI Companies remain hooked up to the grid, general ratemaking principles already require that customers pay the costs incurred to provide them with electricity. What is added by this pledge?

Let’s start with that part of the pledge stating that the AI Companies will “ build, bring, or buy the new generation resources and electricity needed to satisfy their new energy demands.” First of all, data centers are already required to “buy . . . the electricity needed to satisfy their new energy demands.” No one will give them electricity for free, I promise. The relevant part of the commitment relates to the pledge to acquire generation resources. But if an AI company can satisfy this commitment simply by “bringing” or “buying” existing generation capacity, that doesn’t really address the capacity shortage problem. What is needed is new generation capacity to address the grid’s existing capacity deficit, not simply a change in ownership or a new power sales agreement to sell electricity from existing capacity.

Even if a data center does “build, bring, or buy” new capacity, how much new capacity will it be required to build, bring, or buy? Will the data center also be responsible for providing backup generation capacity to supply its electricity during those times when its generation resources are down for maintenance or suffer a mechanical problem and shut down? If not, and the data center expects to obtain its electricity from the grid when its own generation resources are down, that negates much, if not all, of the benefit provided by the data center’s acquisition of its own generation capacity. This is because the grid would still be required to acquire enough generation capacity to serve the data center’s demand any time its main generation is off-line.

Further, as we have already discussed, it takes time to build new capacity. Will the AI Companies wait for this capacity to be built before constructing new data centers? If not and they obtain their electricity from the grid until the new capacity is online, then that doesn’t really help the immediate problem facing the grid.

The AI companies’ commitment to ”pay for all new power delivery infrastructure upgrades required to service their data centers, including adequate network upgrade costs” is more straightforward. But cost recovery for transmission and distribution facilities is highly regulated, by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for transmission facilities and by the states for distribution facilities. As a general matter, data centers already should be allocated most, if not all of the costs of new power delivery upgrades required to deliver their electricity. If there are upgrade costs that cannot be allocated to data centers under current federal and state regulations, however, then those costs cannot be charged to data centers absent a change in the applicable regulations.

Let me end this discussion by noting two additional problems with the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. First, the pledge is voluntary and unenforceable. Nothing prevents any of the AI Companies from violating any provision of the pledge if doing so is deemed too impracticable or too expensive. It is not unlikely that this could happen. Some states are attempting to incentivize the location of new data centers by offering them, among other things, special lower rates for electricity. Are the AI Companies committing not to accept special rates that fail to cover all of the costs of the infrastructure needed to serve data centers?

Second, not all data center owners have signed on to the Ratepayer Protection Plan. Unless states impose a similar requirement applicable to all data centers, the Ratepayer Protection Plan will provide only limited benefits.

Conclusion: Although they sound good, the Ratepayer Protection Plan and similar proposals are so vaguely worded that it is difficult to know whether, if at all, they will mitigate increases in the price of electricity.

6. Requiring Data Centers to Be Completely Separated From the Grid. There is one way to ensure that data centers pay all the costs of meeting their demand for electricity. That is to require data centers to be completely separated from the grid, with no interconnection whatsoever. If they are not connected to the grid, data centers necessarily would have to be responsible for the cost of all generation resources, including backup capacity, needed to supply electricity on a 24/7 basis. They also would need to be responsible for the costs of all facilities used to deliver electricity from the generation facility or facilities to the data center. Because the data center’s electric supply would never interface with the grid, the costs of supplying the data center with electricity could never be passed on to other retail customers.

This approach also potentially provides several benefits to data centers. It provides a quicker path towards acquiring a power supply. It allows data centers to bypass the need to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to interconnect with grid. It avoids the delay caused by the need to study the interconnection and install transmission and/or distribution upgrades if there is inadequate capacity to deliver electricity to the data center. It also minimizes public opposition because an islanded data center cannot affect the price of electricity paid by local residents or affect the reliability of the grid.

There are, however, practical difficulties with the islanding approach. Because backup capacity from the grid is not available, data centers must install backup generation capacity equal to the capacity of the primary generation facilities to ensure the 24/7 supply of electricity they need. They also need backup transmission and distribution wires. And even with backup generation and transmission capacity, the reliability of a data center’s supply of electricity cannot be as reliable as if it was connected to the grid. The grid has hundreds, if not thousands of generation facilities employing multiple different generation technologies and thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines. Further, islanded data centers must be located in locations that also are appropriate sites for their generation facilities, including facilities for fuel supply, such as natural gas pipelines.

These difficulties are not insurmountable. But separating from the grid doesn’t make sense for just a single data center. The cost of the duplicative facilities needed to ensure 24/7 service most likely would be insurmountable. But what could work is the development of microgrids that are scaled to support multiple large data centers. For example, Pacifico Energy has proposed a private-grid power generation campus located in West Texas;[9] and FO Permian Partners & HiVolt Energy are developing a similar site in Midland Texas.[10] These microgrids will employ multiple natural gas-fired generators and are located near plentiful supplies of natural gas. It seems likely that this approach could provide an alternative electricity supply option for some data centers.

Conclusion: Separating data centers from the grid can protect customers from cost increases. However, this approach does not appear to be practical for most data centers.

7. Requiring Data Centers to Accept Curtailment of Electricity Supply From the Grid. There is one simple way to protect against electricity price increases from data centers. It involves requiring data centers to curtail their purchases of electricity from the grid during periods of high demand when there is not enough generation capacity on the grid to supply all electric demand. When this happens, the grid stops providing electricity to the data center.

As I mentioned in previous post describing the ways in which data center demand can affect prices, data center demand does not affect the grid’s reliability in most hours of the year. Rather, the problem is that the grid may not have enough generation capacity to meet the highest demand for electricity on the hottest days of the summer or the coldest days of the winter. I won’t repeat that discussion here but will use one of the graphics included in that post, plus one new graphic, to help explain how curtailment would work.

Those of you familiar with my Substack will recognize my old friend, THE CURVE, one of my not very well done graphics intended to illustrate how demand for electricity changes during a summer day. In THE CURVE, demand in each hour of the day is represented by the dotted red line. As you can see, demand is low at night when most people are asleep, increases as people wake up, go to work or school, peaks in the afternoon when the temperature is at its highest, and then declines as the temperature drops, people go home, have dinner and eventually go to bed. (The shape of the demand curve varies among different electric systems and changes in the winter, but this does not affect the point I am making here). This version of THE CURVE also shows a typical mix of different types of generation facilities used to meet the changing demand. There are large “baseload” units that run all day, somewhat smaller “intermediate” units that run for most of the daylight hours, and small “peaking” units that only run at times of peak demand.

The solid blue line represents the grid’s increased system demand once a new data center, which demands the same amount of electricity 24/7, comes online As you can see, because total demand is well below the peak demand in most hours, the grid is easily able to handle the increased data center demand in most hours without any problem. However, THE CURVE shows that the data center’s demand causes total demand to exceed the system’s generation for amount three hours in the middle of the day.

This next version of THE CURVE, which is making its Substack debut, shows what happens if the data center’s supply of electricity is curtailed when the grid does not have enough capacity.

As this version of THE CURVE shows, curtailing the data center’s demand from noon to 3 pm lowers the demand curve back down to levels where it can be served by the grid’s existing operational generation capacity. Curtailment is not required in any other hours of the day because total system demand is well below the grid’s total generation capacity.

You might wonder whether curtailment is a viable option. After all, data centers need a reliable source of electricity on a 24/7 basis and will never agree voluntarily to curtailment. But curtailment of the supply of electricity from the grid does not need to cause data centers to shut down. Most data centers already have backup generators on site to supply them with electricity when storms or other events damage the transmission or distribution system, causing temporary loss of deliveries of electricity from the grid. These generation facilities, or moderately upgraded ones, should be adequate to keep data centers up and running if their supply of electricity from the grid is temporarily curtailed during periods of peak demand.

The curtailment approach is essentially the converse of requiring data centers to pay for the generation capacity used to serve them, but allowing the data centers to take electric service from the grid when their generators are offline. Instead, data centers purchase their electricity from the grid in most hours of the year but instead rely on their own backup generators to supply electricity when the grid is unable to do so.

In addition to ensuring that the grid can meet all demand for electricity even in times of peak demand, making new data center demands curtailable also can mitigate cost increases. This is illustrated with my other favorite not so good graphic, THE STACK.

This is the basic version of THE STACK, which illustrates how prices are set in the RTO capacity and energy markets. Owners of generation facilities submit offers to sell, in this version of THE STACK, into a capacity market. Those offers are placed into a “stack,” with the lowest price offer at the bottom. The stack is then compared to the total amount of capacity being purchased, which is based on an estimate of the maximum amount of generation capacity that will be needed at the highest peak hour of the year. The highest-priced offer in the stack needed to supply the amount of capacity being purchased is given a capacity award, as are all lower-priced offers.[11] In the scenario illustrated by this version of THE STACK, the grid operator determines that it will need to purchase 850 megawatts of capacity. The generator submitting the $50 offer, and all lower-priced capacity offers, are needed to supply this amount of capacity. They each are awarded a contract to supply capacity for $50.

Now, let’s see what happens if total system demand increases by 200 MW to serve new data centers.

Now, the capacity auction yields less capacity than the 1050 megawatts the grid operator determined it needed. All generators are awarded capacity contracts, all are paid the $90 price submitted by the highest-priced offer, and the system operator is left scrambling to figure out how to deal with the shortfall. This is not a far-fetched scenario. It is in fact essentially what actually happened in the most recent capacity auction conducted by the PJM Regional Transmission Organization (as described in my January 18, 2026 post, PJM Failed to Acquire the Capacity it Needs to Ensure Reliability. What Does It Mean?).

How does the ability to curtail data center load affect the capacity market pricing? This is illustrated by the following version of THE STACK.

Because the system operator has the ability to curtail the supply of electricity to the data centers, it only needs to acquire enough capacity to serve the demands of its other customers in the peak hour of the day with the peak demand. This not only means that the right to curtail the data centers ensures that the electric system will have enough capacity, but also that the most expensive unit needed to supply the 850 MW of capacity needed by the grid is the red unit, which was offered at $50. Consequently, the capacity price paid to all suppliers of capacity is reduced from $90, without curtailment (as shown in the prior version of THE STACK) to $50 with curtailment.

Requiring data centers to agree to curtailment also could be used as a temporary measure that applies only until additional capacity equal to a data center’s demand can be constructed and placed in service. Allowing new data centers to commence operations, subject to curtailment, before the capacity they are constructing is online allows new data centers to commence operations more quickly. It also would protect them from any delays in completing their new capacity and placing it in service.

I don’t want any of you to think that I came up with the idea of making data centers subject to curtailment. This idea has been around for a while. For example, the PJM emergency capacity auction contemplated by January 15, 2026 agreement between the Trump administration and the governors of the 13 PJM states contemplated that the auction would apply only to supply data centers that have not agreed to be curtailed. (This agreement described in my February 13, 2026 post The Trump Administration and the Governors of the PJM States Have Reached an Agreement in Principle to Address PJM’s Capacity Deficit. Will it Work?) Further, PJM is planning on an alternative approach that includes, among other things, an option for data centers to agree to make their demands subject to being curtailed.

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At the end of the day, it seems unlikely that any single approach to mitigating electricity price increases will be adopted throughout the US. Rather, different approaches described above, and maybe others, will be implemented in different parts of the country. And some states may decide that electricity price increases are an acceptable price to pay to attract the jobs and economic activity that will come with new data centers, and as a result will not attempt at all to mitigate price increases resulting from increased data center demand.

Conclusion: Requiring curtailment of data center demand in periods of peak demand could reduce costs, but only if data centers are able to provide for backup sources of electricity when they are being curtailed

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[1] The expectation was that the wholesale market prices at which the utilities purchased electricity would be lower than the retail price at which it was sold. The profits the utilities earned would be used to offset the “stranded costs” that the utilities were expected to bear as the result of competition.

[2] PJM’s high capacity costs are described in my January 18, 2026 post, PJM Failed to Acquire the Capacity it Needs to Ensure Reliability. What Does It Mean?

[3] Governor Sherrill also issued an executive order (Executive Order 1) that directed New Jersey’s public utility commission to “consider pursuing a pause, abeyance, or modification of the schedule governing any proceedings in which electric distribution utilities seek approvals for rate increases or cost recoveries to the extent permitted by law.” Most of the rest of the order addressed different ways that various rate credits could be given to retail customers. These rate credits do mitigate the effects of price increases caused by data centers, but do not address their root causes.

[4] Energy Information Administration’s 2024 Energy Information Electric Power Annual, Table 4.5 (Oct. 16, 2025).

[5] Energy Information Administration’s 2024 Energy Information Electric Power Annual, Table 4.5 (Oct. 16, 2025).

[6] See, A Closer Examination of the Effects of the Explosion in the Demand for Electricity Caused by Data Centers, Part One; What Can We Learn From NERC’s New Winter Reliability Assessment?

[7] Originally, there were two reactors at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The Three Mile Island Unit 2 reactor was involved in the infamous accident in 1979 in which the reactor lost its cooling water and suffered a partial meltdown. Unit 2 has been permanently decommissioned and will not be restarted.

[8] The press release announcing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge can be found here: Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Advances Energy Affordability with the Ratepayer Protection Pledge – The White House; and the Ratepayer Protection Pledge itself can be found here: Ratepayer Protection Pledge – The White House.

[9] (GW Ranch | Off-Grid Power Generation | Pacifico Energy)

[10] news.

[11] My October 27, 2024 post, Explaining the Grid Part Four, explains why the lower priced offers are paid the same price as the highest cost offer needed to supply the amount of capacity being purchased.