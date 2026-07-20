lAST December, the PJM Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) conducted its capacity auction for the delivery of capacity in 2027-2028 (the December auction). And as I explained in my January 18 post about that auction (PJM Failed to Acquire the Capacity it Needs to Ensure Reliability. What Does it Mean?), the results of that auction were unprecedented. For the first time in the 22-year history of PJM’s capacity auctions, PJM failed to acquire the full amount of generation capacity it had determined is needed to ensure the reliability of its electric system. PJM operates the largest electric system in the US and one of the largest systems in the world, so this result in the December auction was significant.[1]

This past Tuesday, July 14, PJM published the results of its most recent capacity auction (the July auction). And guess what? It happened again. PJM once again failed to acquire the amount of generation capacity it determined is needed to ensure system reliability.[2] In fact, the deficit between what PJM determined it needed to acquire, and what it actually acquired, was greater in the July auction than in last December’s auction. In December, the auction left PJM 6,516 megawatts of capacity less than it sought to acquire. In the July auction, the shortfall increased to 6,831 megawatts. And because the amount of capacity offered into the auction was short, the resulting price for capacity was high. For the third straight auction, the auction price was set at the FERC-approved price cap, which was $325 per megawatt-day.[3]

I am pasting below a chart from PJM’s auction reports summarizing auction results for the last 11 years (Table 2), which is useful for understanding how these results compare with previous PJM auctions.

Here are my answers to some questions about the meaning of these results.

1. What Effect Does the July Auction Have on the Price of Electricity?

As you can see from the above chart, the $325 per megawatt-day auction price established in the July auction translates to total payments of $16.4 billion for capacity in all of the 13-state PJM region. This continues a series of four straight auctions with the highest prices in PJM’s history. Total capacity payments in the 13 PJM states in these four auctions range from $14.7 billion to $16.4 billion. These high prices followed a series of very low prices, with total payments ranging from $2.2 billion to $3.9 billion. It was the sudden increase of capacity prices from the very low levels to the very high levels that was largely responsible for the recent controversy during the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election about electricity price increases.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that this price will not go into effect until the 2028-2029 “Delivery Year,” which will run from June 1, 2028 through May 31, 2029. The capacity price currently applicable in PJM is the $329.17 price applicable to the 2026/27 Delivery Year. Consequently, although the July auction price is high in an absolute sense, it should not cause an appreciable increase in electricity prices from the previous two delivery years.

PJM capacity costs are factored into the wholesale price of electricity. Those wholesale prices must be included in the retail prices for electricity paid by consumers, but the utilities selling to consumers at retail have considerable latitude to allocate wholesale costs unequally among different customer classes (residential, commercial, industrial, etc). And state public utility commissions have the ability to review and revise those cost allocations. Consequently, it is difficult to project exactly how the prices set in PJM’s July capacity auction will affect the retail rates paid by ultimate consumers. But I feel confident in saying that electricity prices will be higher today and through at least the 2028/2029 Deliver Year than they were prior to June of 2025.

2. How Did the Price Cap Affect the July Auction?

One of the longstanding disputes about the RTO wholesale electric markets has been over the use of price caps. The economic purists have claimed that price caps distort the signals sent by market prices and will fail to attract sufficient new generation capacity. However, regulators have found extremely high prices to be untenable. As a consequence, all RTO markets have implemented price caps.

For the most part, I have tended to side with those who question the use of price caps. In the case of PJM’s capacity auction, however, I come to the opposite conclusion. In Appendix A to its report on the July auction, PJM provided a chart showing hypothetical auction results if the current FERC-approved price cap had not been applied (Appendix A, Table 1). This chart shows that, without the cap, PJM would have acquired only about 77 megawatts of additional capacity, which is an increase of only 0.05 percent over the capacity acquired with the price caps. PJM calculated that this miniscule increase in capacity would have caused the auction price to rise to $554.72 per megawatt-day, an increase of over 70 percent. This price increase would have resulted in a $13.4 billion increase in the already highest ever total capacity payments in the PJM region ($16.4 billion). I believe that all but the most ardent economic purists would agree that $13 billion is too much to pay for an additional 77 megawatts (0.05 percent increase) in capacity.

3. Will PJM’s Failure to Acquire All the Capacity Needed in the July Auction Necessarily Result in Blackouts?

Although PJM again was unable to acquire all of the capacity it said it needed to ensure reliability, this does not mean PJM will inevitably be subjected to blackouts. As was the case in the December auction, PJM was able to acquire significantly more capacity than it anticipates will be necessary to serve its maximum demand for the year. Instead, the shortfall affects PJM’s reserve margin, which is the amount of capacity PJM acquires above its projected peak demand. The reserve margin allows PJM to supply the peak demand even if some capacity is unavailable due to problems with equipment or for needed maintenance, and/or if demand is higher than expected. Although the auction did not yield the 20 percent reserve margin PJM wanted, PJM still is left with a 14.4 percent reserve margin. This is a healthy margin, and close to PJM’s target reserve margin in many previous auctions. And even if a 20 percent margin is needed to meet PJM’s one-event-in-10 year reliability standard, there is only a 10 percent chance that once in 10 years circumstances will occur in the year in which PJM failed to acquire enough capacity to achieve a 20 percent reserve margin.

4. What Steps is PJM Taking to Make Up the Shortfall?

PJM recognized that it needed to take further action to increase its generation capacity in light of its failure to acquire all needed capacity in the July auction. In its press release announcing the results of the July auction, PJM detailed a number of steps it plans to take.

Perhaps most importantly, PJM stated that it “plans to seek FERC approval to hold a special ‘Backstop Procurement’ in September to help address the near-term shortfall in electricity supply.” This sounds like one of the steps identified in the January 15, 2026, “Statement of Principles Regarding PJM” entered into between the White House National Energy Dominance Council and the 13 governors of the PJM States.[4] (I discussed this agreement in my February 13, 2026 post The Trump Administration and the Governors of the PJM States Have Reached an Agreement in Principle to Address PJM’s Capacity Deficit. Will it Work?). There is a potential difference, however. The Statement of Principles provided that the capacity commitments to be acquired in the Backstop auction should have a 15-year term, to facilitate financing (financing is more difficult with the one-year terms issued by PJM in its annual auctions). Nothing in PJM’s statement mentioned this longer 15-year term. I am curious to see what PJM will come up with when it files its proposal for approval by FERC.

Whatever form it takes, it seems extremely unlikely to me that such an auction can happen in September of 2026, as PJM states. PJM is required to go through a cumbersome process with its stakeholders (customers, regulators, investors, generation and transmission owners, etc.) before submitting its proposal. Although PJM initiated a stakeholder process after the issuance of the Statement of Principles this past January, it does not appear to me that PJM is prepared to immediately file a proposal at FERC, which it would have to do to have any chance of having the proposal approved in September. And even if a proposal were to be filed soon, FERC frequently takes several months before ruling on filings this complex and important. I could be wrong, I frequently am. But I think a Backstop auction is more likely to be conducted in 2027 than 2026. But even if I am correct about the timing, conducting a Backstop auction in 2027 to help make up the capacity shortfall resulting from the July auction (as well as the December auction) would be an important step.

In addition to committing to file for approval of a Backstop auction, PJM also mentioned several other steps it was taking to expedite the construction of new generation capacity or otherwise meeting the expected increased data center demand for electricity. This includes: (a) clearing the backlog of requests to interconnect with its electric system; (b) continued development of a “Connect and Manage” proposal that contemplates allowing data centers to connect to the grid in exchange for agreeing to “operate flexibly”(i.e. disconnect from the grid) when necessary to avoid other customers from being subjected to blackouts; (c) creating an expedited interconnection process for large state sponsored generation facilities; (d) taking steps to maximize the capacity and availability of existing generation facilities; and (e) moving forward on a long-term market reform. These are all good ideas, and PJM’s pursuit of them shows it is taking seriously the potential threat to system reliability caused by its capacity shortfall.

5. Have Higher Capacity Prices Resulted in Construction of New Generation Capacity?

One purpose of the RTO competitive wholesale markets, including PJM’s capacity auction, is to send price signals about the need for new generation capacity. Low prices mean that no new capacity is needed and perhaps existing capacity should be retired. High prices mean new capacity is needed. As we have seen, capacity prices in the three auctions prior to the July auction were substantially higher than capacity prices in all previous years. How, if at all, did those high auction prices affect the amount of capacity offered into the July auction? To help consider this question, I have pasted below Table 6 from PJM’s report, which shows the amount of generation capacity offered into the July auction and the three prior auctions.

A few numbers from this chart jump off the page. First, the total amount of capacity offered into the July auction (over 150,000 megawatts) increased by about 3,000 megawatts from the prior auctions. That’s not a large increase, but it is over twice as much as the projected increase in demand during the 2028-2029 Delivery Year, which PJM stated was 1,375 megawatts (Report page 4). On closer inspection, however, the reported size of this increase is a bit misleading.

For one thing, another number also jumps off the page. After holding steady in the prior three auctions, the amount of coal-fired generation capacity offered into the July auction decreased by 3,500 megawatts. PJM states that this decrease is the result of “planned deactivations.” (Report Page 12). In other words, the high capacity prices in the last three auctions did not prevent the owners of some coal plants from planning to deactivate their plants.

The third number that immediately caught my attention was the 5,550 megawatt increase in the amount of natural gas-fired generation capacity offered into the July auction. This increase came after the amount of natural gas-fired generation offered into the three prior capacity auctions had declined each year. At first blush, this increase looked like maybe the high capacity prices in PJM’s last three capacity auctions had incentivized the construction of a significant amount of new natural gas-fired capacity. But then I read PJM’s explanation for this number. (Report at Page 12). PJM attributed the increase not to new construction, but to three factors: (1) changes in the way PJM calculated the capacity provided by existing facilities; (2) participation in the auction by existing facilities that had been exempted from participating in prior auctions; and (3) the conversion of a coal plant to natural gas (this conversion might help to explain some of the reduction in coal-fired capacity into the auction). In other words, no significant new natural gas-fired facilities are being planned to go in service during the 2028-2029 Delivery Year.

There are minor increases in the amount of wind, solar, and battery capacity offered into the July auction. But these increases appear to follow the trend of constructing new renewable generation capacity rather than any response to the high PJM capacity prices. The other generation sources listed by PJM make relatively minor contributions to total system capacity levels. Consequently, minor changes in the amounts of capacity offered by these sources into the July auction do not appear to indicate one way or the other whether high PJM capacity prices have led to the construction of material amounts of new generation capacity.

I didn’t know how this analysis would turn out before I started it. I was hoping it would show increased construction of new capacity in response to PJM’s high capacity prices, since that is what PJM needs to eliminate the shortfalls of capacity acquired in its annual auctions. But that does not appear to have happened yet. Perhaps it supports my thesis that PJM’s approach (and that of other RTO capacity auctions) of acquiring capacity in one year or less increments does not support the financing of significant amounts of new capacity no matter how high the price. Or perhaps a longer period of high prices is needed to incent new construction. Perhaps time will tell.

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Well, despite my best efforts, including leaving a lot of words on the cutting room floor, this ended up not being a short post. I’m reminded of an old lawyer’s joke (it’s a joke I have heard many times over the years, not a joke told by an old lawyer). “I’m sorry for writing such a long brief. I didn’t have time to write a short one.” I will try to do better next time, for my sake if not for yours.

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[1] I provided a brief description of PJM’s capacity auction and capacity auctions in general in my January 18 post, and I recommend that you read that post first if you want a better understanding of how capacity markets work.

[2] PJM issued a news release that provides a description of its capacity auction results: “PJM Capacity Auction Procures 138,318 MW of Generation Resources as Work Continues To Address Growing Electricity Demand,” as well as a much more detailed report; “2028/2029 Base Residual Auction Report.” The news release and detailed report can be found on PJM’s website, PJM.com.

[3] A price per megawatt-day means the generation owner is paid that price for each day of the contract period. Since the PJM capacity contracts are for one year, this means that the generation owner is paid the price per megawatt-day times the 365 days of the year. So, for example, if the price per megawatt-day was $10, the generation owner would be paid $10 * 365, or $3,650 for each megawatt of capacity sold. The July auction price of $325 translates to an annual payment of $32,500 for each megawatt of capacity sold.

[4] The Statement of Principles can be accessed at PJM SoP 011526 Secretary Wright and Burgum Signed (2026-01-15 1453 ET)-DOI to DOE 9 Signed.pdf.