On March 21, I wrote a post (What is the Real Problem With Renewable Solar and Wind Generation?) in which I explained how advocates of solar and wind generation who have pushed for replacing all fossil generators fail to recognize or account for the operational limitations of solar and wind technologies. The inevitable result of quickly removing all fossil units from the grid would be darkness and chaos. Today, I want to turn the tables a bit and write about fallacies in arguments made by opponents of solar and wind generation.

Failure to Recognize the Major Role Already Being Played by Solar and Wind

It was only a few years ago that solar and wind generation first arrived on the grid. At that time, it may have been appropriate to question the wisdom of deploying those technologies on a large scale. Today, however, the total amount of operational solar and wind generation capacity is about 310,000 megawatts,[1] and this capacity generated about 20 percent of all electricity produced in the US in 2025.[2] Despite this fact, I continue to see repeated strident attacks against the incorporation of solar and wind into the grid, claiming that these technologies provide no value and in fact are harmful to grid reliability.

Whatever the merit, if any, of these arguments, that horse has left the barn. Instead, we need to be talking about how to best integrate today’s considerable operating solar and wind capacity into the grid and the extent to which new wind and solar capacity should and could be added in the future.

Failure to Recognize the Benefits Provided by Solar and Wind

I don’t mean to suggest that questions about the operational and other problems associated with solar and wind generation are irrelevant to the grid’s future. The operational issues raised by these technologies are, of course, relevant to where the grid should go from here. But in order to consider wind and solar’s future role, it is necessary to consider both their benefits and their negative attributes. And most of the discussion about solar and wind facilities I see from their opponents focuses solely on the technologies’ problems with little or no attention paid to their benefits.

For example, many opponents dismiss climate change concerns—the primary driver for most solar and wind development—as being nothing more than the ranting of wild-eyed crazy environmentalists and a pretext for money grabs by greedy profiteers. That being the case, they see no reason to consider any benefit accruing from emission-free generation of electricity. My long-time readers know that I stay away from climate change issues in this Substack. That is because climate change is a complex issue outside my area of expertise, and I can add nothing of value to the discussion. But it strikes me that a discussion of the potential benefits of reducing carbon emissions through the use of solar and wind generation capacity deserves something more than just name calling.

Putting aside the question of carbon emissions, which I admit can be controversial, I have never seen any acknowledgement of a second benefit I have frequently written about. Once wind and solar facilities have been constructed, they require no fuel to operate, which leads to significant cost savings. US fossil-fired generators spent on average 72 billion dollars a year on fuel over the last five years.[3] And the use of solar and wind generators in 2025 instead of fossil generators saved the grid about 22 billion dollars in fuel costs.[4] These savings are significant and cannot be so easily explained away.

It would of course be legitimate to argue that the operational problems caused by solar and wind facilities could more than offset their benefits. But in order to make this argument, you first have to acknowledge the benefits.

Failure to Consider Operational Issues Associated With Conventional Generation Technologies

Numerous opponents of solar and wind point to the intermittent nature of those technologies to assert they are unreliable when compared to conventional generation facilities. This argument is based on the assumption, sometimes acknowledged and sometimes implicit, that conventional generation facilities can operate 24/7 and never break down. But all generation facilities must be regularly removed from service for routine maintenance. And all generation facilities suffer from unscheduled outages or degraded capacities during extreme weather conditions when they are needed most. This is what happened in the California rolling blackouts in the summer of 2020 and the more extended blackouts in Texas during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. A recent post in the excellent Kilovar’s Substack (one of my recommended Substacks) shows that, in the summer of 2026, forced outages left the Midcontinent Independent System Operator with as little as 56 percent of its total generation capacity, and PJM with as little as 72 percent.[5]

Of course, solar and wind facilities have lower capacity factors than conventional generators, but the difference is one of degree; conventional generators are not immune from the possibility of being unavailable when needed. It is precisely because no generation technology is completely reliable that electric systems have capacity reserve margins. It is misleading to argue that solar and wind require backup generation capacity without acknowledging that all other generation technologies do as well.

Failure to Acknowledge that the Grid Can Readily Absorb a Sizeable Amount of Solar and Wind Capacity at Little Expense or Effect on Reliability

Another argument I frequently see is that it is expensive to incorporate solar and wind capacity into the grid because these technologies either need a substantial amount of overbuilding of capacity or else need to be backed up by fossil generation in order to provide reliable service. I have seen several cost estimates of what would be required, and those estimated costs are prohibitive.

The problem with these very high cost estimates is that they assume a hypothetical electric system with no existing generation capacity. But in the real world, electric systems do have existing operating capacity, and all electric systems also acquire significant amounts of reserve capacity. Systems with existing generation capacity have the ability to integrate some amount of solar and wind facilities into their system without affecting reliability. As an extreme example, an electric system with 30,000 megawatts of conventional capacity could easily add 100 megawatts of solar or wind capacity with no added cost and no effect on reliability. In fact, that system likely could accommodate significantly more solar or wind capacity with no adverse effects, the exact amount depending on the system’s configuration and a number of other factors. There are, of course, limits as to how much solar and wind can be added before system reliability is affected and new costs must be incurred. But I have seen no evidence that electric systems are incurring costs to integrate solar and wind at the levels shown in these calculations.

Failure to Acknowledge that the Nuclear Renaissance Has Not Yet Arrived and May Never Do So

If you read the other posts in my Substack, you will see I am an advocate of nuclear power as representing the best approach for achieving the twin goals of reducing the grid’s carbon emissions and improving grid reliability in the future. And I am not the only one. A growing number of people are advocating nuclear power as the best generation technology for the future. But I am surprised that many nuclear power advocates are also vocal opponents of solar and wind generation. After all, all three of these generation technologies can play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. They should be able to play together nicely. But for whatever reason, they don’t. In addition to the other arguments discussed in this post, there are two types of arguments against solar and wind I frequently see from nuclear supporters.

The first comes in the form of complaints about nuclear power’s treatment over the last 30-40 years, during which time the industry’s growth came to an almost complete standstill. If only we had used the money spent on solar and wind to construct new nuclear reactors instead, the argument goes, today we could have a large nuclear fleet providing carbon-free electricity without the need for any renewable generation. I love history and find “what if” scenarios (such as what if Lincoln hadn’t been assassinated, or what if England and France had stood up to Hitler at Munich) to be very interesting. And I agree it would have been a good thing if the US had not stopped constructing nuclear power plants. But I also find this argument to be irrelevant to the question of the benefits of solar and wind capacity. Whether or not it was a good decision, the US did almost completely stop constructing new nuclear power plants, and we have to deal with the consequences of that fact today.

The second argument asserts that nuclear power represents a much superior technology than solar and wind for producing emission-free electricity. Nuclear power plants can produce large amounts of electricity on a 24/7 basis with very little down time and represent a much more reliable generation technology than solar and wind.

Again, I tend agree, but again I find this argument to be not that helpful to the issues faced by the grid today. Yes, there is a growing momentum towards reviving the nuclear power industry. But just as we can’t avoid the fact that almost no new US nuclear reactors have been constructed in the past few decades, we also can’t avoid the fact that the often-proclaimed nuclear renaissance has not yet begun and may never occur. In a best-case scenario, it likely will be 10 years or more before significant new nuclear capacity can come online. By all means, let’s pursue the development of new nuclear power plants. But until those plants are operational, we have to figure out how to keep the grid running reliably without new nuclear power plants. The fact that nuclear power potentially could do this better in the future says nothing about the role solar and wind should play today.

Failure to Compare the Costs of New Wind and Solar With the Costs of New Conventional Generation Capacity

One area of running dispute between advocates for and opponents against solar and wind is the question of the relative costs of different generation technologies. This is a complicated subject, and there are a number of different ways to look at costs, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. I wrote about these different approaches in my March 23, 2025 post, Measuring the Costs of Generation, and will not repeat that discussion here.

One of these approaches is called the “Levelized Cost of Energy,” (which in the acronym-mad world of the electric industry has been reduced to “LCOE”). Advocates of solar and wind like this measure, because it tends to show that new solar and wind are cheaper than new fossil and nuclear generation. To counter this conclusion, opponents like to perform modified LCOE calculations, which compare the cost of new solar and wind capacity with the cost of existing fossil and nuclear facilities that are mostly or fully depreciated.

This is an apples to oranges type of comparison. A big part of the LCOE calculation includes capital costs, and it therefore is not surprising that new solar and wind comes out as being more expensive than existing fossil. That is because generation facility book values subtract depreciation from the original capacity costs, and the book values of fully or mostly depreciated facilities therefore show little or no capital costs. It’s like saying that my 10-year old Mercedes (if I had one) is less expensive than your brand new Honda because the book value of my Mercedes is lower.

I suppose cost comparisons between new and existing generation facilities could be appropriate if the question is whether an existing fossil unit should be retired and replaced by new solar or wind facilities. But these comparisons aren’t very helpful for considering the appropriate generation mix for the grid’s future. And that is an important issue because the demand for electricity is projected to continue to increase for the next several years. This means the grid will need substantial amounts of new generation capacity in the future, not only to meet the increased demand, but also to replace old generation facilities that are no longer operable.

New fossil and nuclear generation facilities can be very expensive, costing in the billions of dollars. Comparing the costs of different generation technologies can be very complicated, and controversial, and beyond the scope of this post. But in the context of looking at the grid’s future, any discussion of the cost of new solar and wind makes sense only when compared to the cost of the new conventional generation capacity that otherwise would need to be constructed if the new solar and wind capacity is not.

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At the end of the day, I think advocates for and opponents against solar and wind capacity suffer from a similar form of blindness. Each side sees the question of incorporating wind and solar capacity into the grid as being like a light switch. Flip it up and all fossil generation is replaced by solar and wind capacity. Flip it down and we get rid of all wind and solar capacity and have a grid dominated almost entirely by fossil, nuclear, and other conventional generation. Neither result would be optimal.

But flipping the switch completely up or down are not the only options. Our light switch also has a dimmer that allows us to choose a lighting result somewhere between totally on and totally off. We can choose a generation mix for the grid that includes renewable solar and wind, fossil, and nuclear generation. Over time, we can move the dimmer up or down as appropriate to achieve the optimal mix of generation. To me, it is much more interesting, and relevant, to discuss what this optimal mix should be and how it can be achieved rather than to debate whether there should be any solar and wind, or fossil generation at all.

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[1]EIA, Electric Power Monthly December 2025, Table 6.1.

[2] EIA, Electric Power Monthly February, 2026, Tables 1.1 and 1.1.A.

[3] Data for 2025 was taken from EIA, Electric Power Monthly for February 2026, Table ES2.A, Summary Statistics: Receipts and Cost of Fossil Fuels for the Electric Power Industry by Sector, Physical Units, 2025 and 2024. Data for 2020-2024 was taken from EIA, Electric Power Annual (2025), Table 7.1, Receipts, Average Cost, and Quality of Fossil Fuels for the Electric Power Industry, 2014 through 2024.

[4] This calculation assumes that the average fuel cost of the fossil plants replacing solar and wind in 2025 was the same as the average fuel cost of fuel used by the fossil units that actually operated in 2025. The calculation used the same data as in the calculation of the total fuel costs for 2025 cited in the preceding footnote, as well as data on the total amount of electricity generated by fossil, wind, and solar units from Electric Power Monthly for February 2026, Table ES1.B, Total Electric Power Industry Summary Statistics, Year-to-Date 2025 and 2024.

[5]Kilovar’s Substack, Equipment Outages: The Hidden Drag on Reliability, (July 19, 2026), https://kilovar1959.substack.com/p/equipment-outages-the-hidden-drag