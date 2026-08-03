Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
20h

I would clarify the comment that nuclear power plants aren’t being rapidly developed. There are some 75 plants under construction globally right now. It’s just not happening in the litigious and under informed U.S. As for our ability to ramp up, I’m pretty sure that if countries like Bangladesh, Egypt and Argentina can build nuclear plants, then this country is fully capable of doing so.

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1 reply by Matt Estes
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
21h

There are several points that can be made on this very important subject. One which came across is the danger of either/or thinking. A both/and approach is way better. Nonsense like LCOE, which ignores overall grid system performance, is just foolish. A well balanced grid will have some capacity to incorporate unreliable, intermittent sources like wind and solar without a large increase in costs. If you go beyond that limit, perhaps 15% of overall power consumption, costs spiral upwards. This is an optimization problem. The ultimate solution is a huge increase in nuclear power generation. We had better get started on that ASAP.

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