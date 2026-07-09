Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

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Charles Edwards's avatar
Charles Edwards
Jul 10

I am a retired nuclear engineer, having worked in the business for over 40 years. For 25 years I worked for Gilbert Associates (GAI)who designed Three Mile Island (TMI) Unit 1 ( the one we at GAI always referred to as “the good one”). Late in the afternoon on that fateful day of March 28, 1979, my boss got a call from the “island” that they could use some help from any of our engineers who were experience with radioactive waste management. At the time I was one of the subject matter experts ( SME’s) in that field for our company, having just completed the latest 5 year planning document for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, so the boss sent me to TMI (which is only 50 miles from our then headquarters in Reading Pa). Little did I know at the time that I would be heavily involved in the cleanup effort at TMI for the next two years. I could regale you with many story about my time there but won’t bore you with them. I just wanted to mention one that is pertinent to your discussion of dose limits. For those two years my office was a field construction trailer in the shadow of the reactor containment building, and over those two years I received a total dose of about 20 mr, which is about equal to the total dose received by airline pilots for 3 or 4 transcontinental flights across the United States or a few chest X-rays. I am now 80 years old with no signs of the terrible health consequences predicted for such exposures (unless you can blame my loss of hair on that). The dose rate to the general public at “the fence post” of an operating nuclear power plant is almost immeasurably smaller than that already extremely small dose, and yet here we are almost 50 years later still wringing our hands over this issue. So between the well meaning, but terribly uninformed anti-nukes, who I am convinced are (unbeknownst to them) in an unholy alliance with the fossil industry that knows full well that a full blown nuclear powered world in conjunction with a hydrogen economy would put them out of business, we will never see a rebirth of nuclear power in this country while I am still breathing. One last thing before I leave you, for anyone out there who believes nuclear powered plants are too expensive or take too long to build, I encourage you to do a little research on the three state-of-the-art 1500 MW units that just went on line in the United Arab Emirates. The plants were all designed by South Korean engineers, who ironically learned how to do so by watching over our shoulders at GAI while we designed KORI 1 and later KORI 3 for a South Korean utility. That design firm is still going strong on the international stage, but sadly GAI and most of the other domestic architects/engineering (A/E) firms in the nuclear power industry are long gone.

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Bob Meyer's avatar
Bob Meyer
Jul 9

Thanks Matt - agree that writing shorter is better then not at all. I’ll take your advice.

I just heard, at the annual Health Physics Society Meeting in DC, one of the NRC commissioners explain the proposed regs out for review, and Dr John Till in a separate keynote session address note that the study of radiation-exposed soldiers (the above-ground, above-ocean-surface exposed groups) shows no excess cancer, and that the million-person study is about to reveal perhaps similar results. It’s a good time for your article and for us to read and comment on the reg drafts.

As a PhD health physicist and former NRC license radiation safety officer, I’m fine with radiation protection limits set to limits well below any measurable effects but well above the detection limits of our instruments, with no need for extrapolation to zero. -Bob Meyer

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