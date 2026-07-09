I have decided to change up my publishing schedule a bit. It seems, to me at least, that I am posting articles too infrequently. One problem has been that my recent articles have been long and have taken a long time to write. I now intend to post shorter articles more frequently, at least for a while until I run out of ideas. Today’s post will be about an important new development in the nuclear power front. Next week I hope to write about the results of PJM’s annual capacity auction, which are supposed to be announced at the end of the day on Tuesday, June 14.

As I have written before, only two new nuclear reactors have been constructed in the US since 1996. These reactors, Vogtle Units 3 and 4, took 15 years to construct before coming online in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Originally projected to cost about $7 billion each, the combined cost of the reactors exploded to $34 billion over the 15 year construction period. Construction of two other reactors, the V.C. Summer reactors in South Carolina, was abandoned after eight years of construction in 2017, when costs reached $25 billion.

One of the primary causes of the originally high cost estimates, and the staggering cost increases of these reactors has been the onerous Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process. The Biden and Trump administrations have both attempted to reform this process. President Biden supported the passage of the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2024 and last year President Trump issued Executive Order 14300, which required the NRC to update its regulations licensing regulations. I wrote about these efforts in my June 2025 post, Will the New Nuclear Executive Orders Jumpstart the Construction of New Nuclear Reactors?

The NRC issued a series of three proposed rule changes in one week, starting on July 1, 2026, intended to implement the requirements of both the ADVANCE Act and Executive Order 14300. These rule changes, if adopted, could go a long way towards reducing the cost of new reactors.

The first of these proposals, issued on July 1, revised the NRC’s radiation protection regulations setting public and worker dose limits.[1] The NRC applies an “as low as reasonably achievable” (ALARA) principle for determining radiation dose limits. This seems like a reasonable principle, and 111 nuclear reactors were constructed from 1960 to 1992 in compliance with the NRC’s regulations implementing that principle. In 1994, however, the NRC implemented a new approach requiring the use of a model, known as the “linear no-threshold” model (LNM) for setting radiation exposure levels. The LNM model essentially required exposure to radiation to be completely eliminated. Ostensibly, the LNM model implemented the ALARA principle, but in fact it established an extremely low limit that was not reasonably achievable and was not required to ensure public safety. It is no coincidence that only three nuclear reactors have been placed in service—including the two Vogtle reactors costing $34 billion--since the use of the LNM model was required.

The NRC’s proposed rule would eliminate the LNM model. In its place, the NRC proposes to set specific radiation dose limits. Although reasonably achievable, these limits are below levels “associated with known health effects.” As such, the proposed limits would seem to satisfy the ALARA principle.

The second proposed rule, also issued on July 1, aims to modernize the NRC’s reactor licensing, safety oversight, and siting practices.[2] These proposed rules are intended to implement Executive Order 14300’s requirement that the NRC revise its rules to: (1) establish stringent thresholds for circumstances in which changes to reactor design can be required once construction is underway”; (2) adopt revised thresholds to ensure that reactor safety assessments focus on credible, realistic risks”; and (3) reconsider the regulations governing the time period for which a renewed license remains effective, and extend that period as appropriate. The NRC also proposed a number of additional changes to its regulations intended to improve the efficiency and efficacy of its licensing process.

The third proposed rule, issued on July 7, implements a comprehensive revision to the NRC’s environmental review of proposed nuclear reactors under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).[3] These proposed changes are consistent with the Trump Administration’s general policy of streamlining NEPA environmental reviews. The previous review process caused delays of several years in completing the NEPA reviews that, by law, must precede construction.

These proposed rule revisions represent an important first step in speeding up the NRC’s review process and reducing the cost of new nuclear reactors. But they are only a first step. Under the process for agency rulemaking, the NRC has given the public 45 days to submit comments. The NRC will then have to take the time to review the comments, make any appropriate revisions, and write up a lengthy response to the comments that must withstand judicial review. This process likely will take up at least the rest of 2026 and could take much longer. For example, it took over a year for the proposed revisions to be issued in the first place. Once final rules are issued, they will then be subject to judicial review in the US Courts of Appeals. This review could easily take 1-2 years.

But finalizing the NRC’s new rules represents only part of the equation of making the construction of new nuclear reactors more affordable. Even with the new rules, it can be expected that every proposed new reactor will be subject to bitter opposition. I am aware of recent polls showing less public opposition to new nuclear plants. But does anyone doubt that a number of people, including those who previously said they are not opposed to new nuclear power plants in the abstract, will not be happy with the idea of having a new nuclear power plant in their own neighborhood. Opposition will likely include local politicians and could also include politicians at the state and federal levels. And even though the NRC rule revisions would make opposition more difficult, there is no doubt that smart committed lawyers will be able to find ways to delay the permitting process and make construction more expensive.

Even without cost overruns resulting from permitting challenges, nuclear reactors are not cheap. For example, the initial cost estimate of the two Vogtle reactors in 2008 was about $7 billion each. It is hard to imagine that the cost of a new reactor today could be less that this. I recognize there are claims that cost efficiencies potentially could be achieved by the adoption of a single design for use in a number of reactors, such as the AP1000 design employed by the Vogtle reactors. Use of a common design would eliminate the cost of coming up with a new design for each reactor, would help to develop a supply chain, and would permit efficiency gains over time. Public opposition also likely would decline as more plants are constructed and operate safely.

But all of those benefits are dependent on two or three companies committing to be first movers before any of these efficiencies have been achieved and their effect on costs demonstrated. I am not an expert in the nuclear industry, but as far as I can tell this hasn’t happened yet. And it seems to me it is unlikely to happen at least until the NRC’s proposed rules are finalized.

If you have read my other posts, you know that I am a big advocate for the construction of new nuclear capacity. I think development of nuclear power represents the best path to achieving a low carbon grid while ensuring the grid’s reliability. But although I am heartened by the NRC’s proposed rules revisions, I don’t see how they could lead to a significant amount of new nuclear capacity being placed in service any sooner than 10 years from now. And it could take longer or even never happen at all. I hope I will be proved wrong.

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Before I go, I want to recommend a post in Kilovar’s Substack, entitled “The Record We Won’t Know for Sixty Days,” (July 8, 2026). This very interesting article explains how the eastern and midwestern Regional Transmission Organizations got through the recent heat wave without having to implement any power outages. Kilovar’s posts are more technical than mine. But they are understandable and it is well worth working through his explanations to see what happened.

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I hope you enjoyed this post. I enjoy writing them and will never charge for subscriptions or ask for donations. I only ask that, if you did enjoy it, you press the “like” button below. And please consider sharing my posts with other people you think might be interested. Doing so will help me evaluate interest in the book I am writing on grid operations. Of course, if you have a reaction to, or question about, this post, please leave a comment and I will be happy to respond.

[1] Reforming and Modernizing the NRC’s Radiation Protection Framework, Docket NRC-2025-1140 (July 1, 2026).

[2] Modernizing Reactor Licensing, Safety Oversight, and Siting Practices, Docket NRC-2025-0975 (July 1, 2026).

[3] Implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act, Docket NRC–2025–0478 (July 7, 2026).