What is the real problem with renewable wind and solar generation? Well, it’s not that these generation facilities are a fraud or a scam, allegations I frequently hear. And its not that, as one person told me, “[t]here’s no development [of renewable resources] being ‘fostered.’ There’s just graft, profiteering, and fraud.” The fact is that solar and wind generators do work as designed. And they generate large amounts of electricity. According to the most recent Electric Power Monthly report published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar and wind produced close to 20 percent of all electricity generated in the US. That’s not a scam.

It is true that federal and state subsidies have encouraged investments in wind and solar facilities and made them more profitable. But that’s what subsidies are intended to do. We can debate whether these subsidies represent good or bad policy. But the subsidies for renewables do not make them a scam any more than the subsidies currently provided by the federal government and some states to nuclear generators make nuclear power a scam. The state and federal subsidies for renewable capacity are all structured so that wind and solar generators mut produce electricity in order for them to be profitable. No one can get rich investing millions of dollars in a wind or solar facility that does not generate electricity.

Nor is it correct that production of electricity from renewables is unpredictable. We can predict to the very second when the sun will rise and when it will set. And we are also reasonably good at predicting daily temperatures and cloud cover. From this, we can derive reasonably good predictions of the output of solar facilities. Similarly, it is possible to predict with reasonable accuracy when the wind will be blowing and how hard it will blow.

I recently visited the headquarters of the PJM Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) as part of my work in writing my book about the grid. While there, I was told by the PJM operators that they routinely perform six-day forecasts of both solar and wind production. The operators told me that their forecasts are reasonably accurate for the day the forecast is made, although they are less accurate for each following day of the forecast. We also know there is a reasonable correlation between the output of solar facilities and the high temperatures that cause the demand for electricity to peak in the warm summer months. This makes solar power especially helpful in meeting summer demands for electricity.

Furthermore, once wind and solar generation facilities have been constructed, they do not require fuel to generate electricity, which means they can produce electricity almost for free. It is not inevitable, as some claim, that adding new renewable generation capacity will cause the price of electricity to increase.

But even though solar and wind generators are not scams, it is also true that the intermittent nature of solar and wind generation places strict limitations on these facilities’ ability to support the reliability of the grid. And these limitations have very important consequences for grid operations. Let me explain.

First, although it is possible to predict wind and solar output with reasonable accuracy on at least a same day basis, sometimes those predictions show that there will be relatively little wind and solar electricity produced. When that happens, there is nothing that can be done to increase these renewal facilities’ production of electricity. For example, the same forecasts that precisely identify when the sun will rise and solar panels start to generate electricity also show precisely when the sun will set and solar panels stop producing electricity. Similarly, sometimes weather forecasts show little or no wind is expected, which means little or no wind energy will be produced.

The New England Independent System Operator (ISO-New England) publishes reports on its web site that show the output of various types of generation located in New England on a daily basis. Using this data, I created the two graphs below, based on this data, to help illustrate the discussion. Each graph shows what happened in New England this past January of 2026, when New England was hit by frigid weather from Winter Storm Fern during the last ten days of the month.

This first graph shows the daily output of New England’s solar and wind generators in January, both individually and combined. As you can see, these daily outputs were quite volatile. The average daily solar output for the month was close to 5,000 megawatt-hours a day, but on three different days the solar generators produced less than 1,000 megawatt-hours, and on January 26 they produced less than 500 megawatt-hours, only about 10 percent of the average. Wind was similarly volatile, with the lowest day’s production less than 25 percent of the average.

An electric system must be able to serve its customers’ full demand for electricity on a 24/7 basis. If it cannot do so at any point in time, the lights go out. As a consequence, an electric system’s reliability is only as good as its worst day. This means that, in looking at these graphs, it is the minimum electric output of solar and wind facilities, not their average daily output, that is relevant in considering their contribution to the grid’s reliability. [1] The same is true for every generation technology employed on the grid.

When viewed in this way, the limitations of solar and wind generation facilities are apparent. The average daily solar output in New England in January 2026 was a little under 5,000 megawatt-hours. But if New England had relied on solar generators to produce 5,000 megawatt-hours every day of the month, then the lights would have gone out on January 26, when only 488 megawatt-hours of solar electricity was generated. The lights also would have gone out on the 15 other days of the month, including each of the last seven days of the month, when solar production was under the 5,000 megawatt-hour average output.

The story is a little better when looking at the combined solar and wind production because wind production was somewhat less volatile. But the combined wind and solar output was still volatile. There were 17 days in January of 2026 when the combined wind and solar output was less than the average daily output of just under 23,000 megawatt-hours. And there two days when the combined wind and solar output was under 8,000 megawatt-hours, which is only about one third of the average daily output in that month. Consequently, even though the combined solar/wind electric output in New England was as high as 34,000 megawatt-hours on January 12, 2026, solar and wind could not have been relied on to consistently produce even 8,000 megawatt-hours in a day.

Batteries or other storage technologies can help to smooth out the volatility of the wind and solar output. But it is important to note that batteries only store electricity, they do not produce it. This means that an electric system has to produce more electricity than needed to serve demand in some hours in order to use electricity stored in batteries in other hours. That can be difficult to do when an electric system is under stress, as the New England system was during Winter Storm Fern. And batteries typically are used to store electricity only for a number of hours, not days. To my knowledge, batteries could not have been used to store the relatively larger amount of wind and solar electricity that was generated in the first half of January to be used in the second half of the month. Perhaps the story might be better in the future if larger amounts of battery and other storage facilities are placed in service, but today there is only about 2,500 megawatts of storage capacity in New England, which is not enough to have a meaningful ability to smooth out the daily volatility in renewable energy production. Storage capacity in the US as a whole is similarly limited.[2]

The bottom-line conclusion to be reached from this data is that New England’s solar and wind capacity did assist ISO-New England in meeting the increased demand this past January caused by the cold weather. But ISO-New England was able to keep the lights on in January only because it also had adequate conventional generation capacity available to replace the solar and wind capacity when those facilities were unable to generate much electricity. Ironically, this backup capacity consisted primarily of oil-fired generation, which is the most expensive and most polluting type of generation capacity. But without that expensive, dirty, oil-fired capacity, the lights in New England would have gone out many days this past January.[3]

This second graph is easier to explain. It compares the January 2026 daily solar output in New England with New England’s average solar output for the month of July, 2025. New England’s peak demand for electricity in 2025 was in July, and it seemed to me that the average solar output in that month represents a reasonable proxy for how much electricity could be produced by New England’s solar generation facilities under optimal conditions. This comparison between solar output in January and July illustrates an important aspect of solar power that does not receive much attention.

As my graph shows, New England’s daily solar output in January never reached even half of the average July output. And on two days the daily output was only two percent of the average July output. On average, the amount of electricity solar generators produced each day in January was only 20 percent of what they produced in July. The important conclusion to be reached from this graph is that, while solar power can be useful in the summer, it is not a good resource for meeting the grid’s demand for electricity in the winter. It would have taken 50 times more solar generation capacity in New England on January 18 and 25 for solar generators to have produced the same amount of electricity that they produced on average every day last July.

New England is not unique in this regard. All other regions in the US see similar reductions in solar output in the winter. This is illustrated by the following two graphs, based on data from the Energy Information Administration’s Electricity Browser.

The first graph shows the monthly variation in solar output in the US since 2017, when solar electricity production first started to reach significant levels. Since 2020, the country’s solar output in the summer has been two times or more higher than in the following winter.

The second graph charts the same data for California, which has a relatively warm climate and is one of the country’s leading producers of solar electricity. It shows that California follows the same general trend as in the country as a whole. Every year, California’s monthly winter solar electricity production is approximately half, or less than half, of its summer production. It thus is clear that, regardless of location, solar energy does not make a reliable contribution to the grid’s ability to meet all demand for electricity in the winter.

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My discussion of the important limitations on the ability of wind and solar generators to reliably supply electricity does not mean that I am not going back on my statement at the beginning of this post that renewable solar and wind generation is not a fraud or a scam and that these generators provide a significant amount of valuable low-cost electricity. The real problem with renewables is not with solar or wind technology. Nor is it with the push to construct increasing amounts of wind and solar generation facilities.

Rather, at the same time there was a strong push over the last 15 years to boost the construction of renewable energy facilities, there also was a push to reduce the grid’s fossil generation capacity. This was largely done through state action because the states have exclusive jurisdiction over the construction and retirement of generation facilities, but federal regulation and public interest group litigation also has played a role.

The first target was coal-fired generation. Burning coal has severe environmental consequences. In addition to large amounts of carbon, coal can also emit sulfur, mercury, lead and other heavy metals, nitrous oxide, and ash.[4] Despite recent claims, coal is neither beautiful nor clean. Consequently, some states have required coal plants to retire before the end of their service lives, environmental groups have initiated litigation designed to force those plants to shut down, and the federal government has issued regulations requiring the installation of expensive pollution controls that can render coal plants uneconomic. The result has been a significant reduction in the country’s coal-fired capacity since 2014. As shown in the following graph, the amount of coal-fired capacity in the US declined from about 300,000 megawatts in 2014 to about 170,000 megawatts in 2025. This is a reduction of 130,000 megawatts (43 percent) in just 12 years. In addition, over the same period, over 14,000 megawatts of oil-fired generation also have retired, again for cost and environmental reasons.[5]

It’s hard for me to argue that, when viewed in isolation, retiring old coal plants is a bad thing. The harmful environmental effects of these plants cannot be contested. Further, these plants are uneconomic when compared to almost all other forms of generation. Oil-fired generators are even dirtier and more expensive. I can almost hear myself saying good riddance.

But unfortunately, we can’t view the loss of this capacity in isolation. However beneficial the reduction of coal-fired generation capacity might be for the environment, we also have to consider the effect on the reliability of the grid of removing 144,000 megawatts of coal and oil-fired capacity. It is indisputable that this now retired capacity played an important role in ensuring that the grid was always able to meet all demand for electricity, in both hot weather and cold. Before we can say good riddance to coal and oil, we need to make sure this 144,000 megawatts of retired coal and oil-fired capacity has been replaced by other types of generation.

Among conventional generation technologies, natural gas is the logical choice to pick up much of the slack. There are abundant reserves of natural gas in the US, priced at levels that make gas-fired generation less expensive than coal. Natural gas combustion turbines are relatively inexpensive to construct as well. And burning natural gas emits much less carbon than coal and virtually none of the harmful emissions that come from burning coal. So, it is no surprise that natural gas-fired generation capacity increased at the same time coal-fired capacity declined.

But the increase in natural gas capacity did not fully replace the decline in coal and oil-fired capacity. Instead, natural gas capacity increased only by about 82,000 megawatts. All other types of conventional generation capacity, primarily nuclear and hydroelectric, stayed close to the same. The changes in total US capacity between 2014 and 2025 for the different types of conventional generation are shown in the chart below. As this chart shows, the total amount of conventional generation in the US has declined by about 62,000 megawatts since 2015, about a 7 percent reduction.[6]

This failure to match the decline in oil and coal-fired capacity with an increase in natural gas-fired generation capacity is due primarily to policies discouraging the construction of additional natural gas-fired capacity. Some states have refused to allow new gas-fired generation and mandated the retirement of all existing gas-fired generators in the next 15-20 years. These and other states have also effectively opposed the construction of new natural gas pipeline capacity needed to supply gas to new generation facilities. States and environmental groups also litigated the granting of approvals for new pipelines, delaying their construction, increasing the cost, and in some instances causing the abandonment of proposed new pipeline projects.

The reduction in conventional generation capacity between 2014 and 2025 represents only half of the equation, however. It also is important to know how demand has changed. As to that, it should not be surprising to anyone who has paid attention to the grid that we have had an explosion in demand in the last few years, due to the need to supply data centers. According to Energy Information Administration data, demand has increased by about 300 million megawatt-hours since 2014, an increase of almost 8 percent.[7] The complete equation determining the grid’s ability to continue providing reliable service thus includes both about a seven percent reduction in conventional generation capacity and about an 8 percent increase in demand.

Of course, a large amount of solar and wind generation capacity also has been constructed over the same period. As of the end of 2025, there is about 158,000 megawatts of wind generation capacity and about 151,000 megawatts of solar generation capacity.[8] Combined, the total amount of operational US renewable generation capacity is about 310,000 megawatts. The total solar and wind capacity operational today is roughly five times greater than the reduction in fossil capacity since 2014.

But is 310,000 megawatts of solar and wind capacity enough to fill the gap caused by the reduction in conventional generation capacity and the increase in demand? As we have seen, the limitations on the availability of solar and wind power means we can’t simply look at the 310,000 megawatt maximum capacity of these facilities in determining their contribution to the grid’s reliability. But what is the reliable capacity value of the country’s solar and wind generators? Figuring out how to make a valid comparison between the capacity value of wind and solar generation as opposed to conventional generation is complicated and, not surprisingly, controversial.

This is not a post about how to calculate the capacity value of renewables, so I am simply going to apply the Electric Load Carrying Capacity (“ELCC”) values used by PJM for its capacity auctions for purposes of this discussion. As I have explained in prior posts, PJM calculates separate ELCC values for different types of renewables (offshore wind, onshore wind, fixed solar, etc.), based on the attributes of the different technologies and how they contribute to PJM’s reliability. Don’t read this as an endorsement of PJM’s ELCC values or its application to all solar and wind generation facilities in the US. But the methodology PJM uses for its ELCC calculations appears to me to be reasonable in theory, and application of those values to the whole country provides a good enough estimate of solar and wind’s contribution to the grid’s reliability for purposes of this post.

Applying PJM’s ELCC values to the various types of renewable technologies currently operating in the US, I have calculated that the 310,000 megawatts of maximum solar and wind capacity in the US provides about 63,000 megawatts of reliable grid capacity. Coincidently, this is only slightly over the 62,000 megawatts of fossil generation capacity that has been retired in PJM since 2014. I didn’t know this would be the result of my use of the PJM ELCC values, I promise.

I know some of you will not accept a calculation showing that the solar and wind capacity in the country has offset the amount of fossil capacity retired since 2014. But I did this calculation not for that purpose, but rather to get a feel for whether US renewable capacity can both replace the loss of fossil generation capacity since 2014 and at the same time satisfy the 8 percent growth in the demand for electricity. And my calculation shows this is something that solar and wind capacity cannot do.

It is incontrovertible that the grid currently is in a precarious reliability position. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) is the entity statutorily assigned the task of monitoring and ensuring the reliability of the US electric grid. NERC’s 2025 Summer Reliability Report and its 2025-26 Winter Reliability Report each identified several US regions that faced an elevated risk of blackouts this past summer and winter because of the potential for generation shortages.[9] More recently, NERC issued its 2026 Long Term Reliability Assessment, which concludes that large segments of the country face either a high or an elevated risk of blackouts by 2030. NERC’s conclusions are similar to those reached in a report issued by the Department of Energy last summer, which concluded that the risk of blackouts in 2030 would increase by a factor of 100 if no steps are taken to increase the grid’s generation capacity.[10] And at its last capacity auction, PJM was unable to acquire all of the capacity it determined it needed to satisfy its reliability requirements.[11]

We can’t blame these reliability problems on solar and wind generation technology. The limitations on these facilities’ ability to provide significant reliability benefits to the grid have always been well known and understood. Every generation technology has its advantages and disadvantages, which is why electric systems have always needed to employ a variety of generation technologies to provide reliable electric service in an efficient, low-cost manner. Rather, the current problems result from asking solar and wind generation to play a role in ensuring electric system reliability that they were never intended to be able to assume. And that is the real problem with solar and wind energy.

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[1] I should note that, just as there is a wide range of daily outputs by different generation technologies, there is a wide range of hourly outputs each day. To get a more accurate view of the minimum output of wind and solar facilities, it is necessary to look at hourly data instead of daily data. The ISO-New England reports, however, don’t include hourly output data. But the variety in the daily output data in New England nevertheless can be used to illustrate the problem caused by the volatile nature of solar and wind facilities.

[2] Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly December 2025, Table 6.2.A.

[3] To be fair, New England’s biggest problem was not low renewable energy production, but rather a significant reduction in the production of electricity by natural gas-fired generation facilities due to a shortage in natural gas pipeline capacity.

[4] Energy Information Administration, Coal explained; Coal and the environment, Coal and the environment - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

[5] Data for this graph was taken from Table 4.2.A of the Energy Information Administration’s Electric Power Annual 2024 (data for years 2014-2024), and Table 6.1 of the Energy Information Administration’s Electric Power Monthly December 2025 (data for year 2025).

[6] Data for this chart was taken from Table 4.2.A of the Energy Information Administration’s Electric Power Annual 2024 (data for years 2014-2024), and Table 6.1 of the Energy Information Administration’s Electric Power Monthly December 2025 (data for year 2025).

[7] Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly December 2025, Table 5.1.

[8] Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly December 2025, Table 6.1.

[9] These reports are discussed in my post What Can We Learn from NERC’S New Winter Reliability Assessment? (December 17, 2025).

[10] DOE, Evaluating the Reliability and Security of the United States Electric Grid (July 7, 2025).

[11] I described this auction result in my post PJM Failed to Acquire the Capacity it Needs to Ensure Reliability. What Does it Mean? (January 18, 2026).