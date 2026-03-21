Explaining the Grid

Explaining the Grid

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Barry Butterfield's avatar
Barry Butterfield
Mar 22

An interesting post, sir. Thank you. I won’t question your points on fraud or subsidies, but I am curious about a couple of things:

First, you argue that “we are also reasonably good at predicting daily temperatures and cloud cover. From this, we can derive reasonably good predictions of the output of solar facilities. Similarly, it is possible to predict with reasonable accuracy when the wind will be blowing and how hard it will blow.” ‘Reasonably good’ doesn’t equal 99.999 percent reliability. In fact, ‘reasonable’ has no meaning whatsoever when it comes to electricity. It is either there, or it isn’t. When it isn’t, things don’t work as they should.

Second, and probably for me personally the biggest ‘sin’ of renewables is their power density. The lower the power density, the greater the resource intensity. Consider the publications by Smil, by Noland, et al, by Behrens and Van Zalk, by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Each of those respected sources show ‘renewables’ at the bottom of the list of power densities. I submit, respectfully, that any cost savings realized in fuel and operating costs are substantially offset by initial resource costs. As we build more wind turbines or solar panels, we are converting land from more productive uses to an unreliable source of energy.

As a society, we must move towards more sustainable solutions, not those that divert precious resources from greater and higher use. I will not argue the solar and wind offer a local solution to individual users, but those users must be made to pay for the additional costs of having reliable power available. But collectively, we need to move towards energy sources having the greater power density, not those that are inadequate for commercial use.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
Mar 22Edited

So-called renewable energy is not a "scam" in the traditional sense, but it has so many problems and limitations that it is essentially based on a policy scam. You mentioned a few of them, but there are far more problems than you mentioned, starting with huge mining requirements, huge rare-earth mineral consumption, huge land usage, and ultimately huge disposal issues.

Yes, renewables do produce a lot of energy, but they still require a complete backup of dispatchable power systems such as gas or nuclear. They don't eliminate the need for dispatchable power, they just reduce the fuel usage of those systems. The correct measure of their cost is their capital construction costs versus the saved cost in fuel consumption.

By that standard, renewables are very costly. I did a rough calculation about a decade ago based on IEA data and found that the cost of solar power was roughly 12 times the cost of natural gas fuel that it saves. It may be a bit less than that now, but I'm sure it is still far from cost effective.

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