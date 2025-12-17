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WHAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM WITH RENEWABLE SOLAR AND WIND GENERATION?
It's Not What You Might Think
Mar 21
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Matt Estes
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21
2
February 2026
THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND THE GOVERNORS OF THE PJM STATES HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO ADDRESS PJM'S CAPACITY DEFICIT. WILL…
Since my last post, my wife and I went on a cruise off the Norwegian coast up above the Arctic Circle.
Feb 14
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Matt Estes
9
3
1
January 2026
PJM FAILED TO ACQUIRE THE CAPACITY IT NEEDS TO ENSURE RELIABILITY. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
This past year, something happened that has never happened before.
Jan 18
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Matt Estes
35
12
5
December 2025
WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM NERC'S NEW WINTER RELIABILITY ASSESSEMENT?
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) is the entity tasked by Congress with ensuring the reliability of the grid.
Dec 17, 2025
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Matt Estes
13
1
1
November 2025
HOW DOES THE EXPLOSIVE GROWTH OF AI'S ELECTRIC DEMAND AFFECT THE PRICE OF ELECTRICITY?
It's Complicated
Nov 24, 2025
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Matt Estes
8
1
3
October 2025
WHY ARE CALIFORNIA'S ELECTRICITY PRICES SO HIGH?
Can We Blame California's Renewable Generation Policies?
Oct 20, 2025
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Matt Estes
8
11
2
September 2025
HIGH ELECTRICITY PRICES IN CALIFORNIA DO NOT SUPPORT THE CONCLUSION THAT RENEWABLE RESOURCES CAUSE ELECTRICITY PRICES TO INCREASE
“Yes, renewable resources cause rates for electricity to increase.
Sep 29, 2025
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Matt Estes
8
12
2
CHANGE IN PUBLICATION SCHEDULE
Those of you who have read the introduction to this Substack know that I started it because I am writing a book about how the electric grid works and I…
Sep 2, 2025
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Matt Estes
4
2
1
A CLOSER EXAMINATION OF THE EFFECTS OF THE EXPLOSION IN THE DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY CAUSED BY DATA CENTERS (PART THREE)
And now for the last of my three-part series of posts on dealing with the increased demand for electricity caused by AI.
Sep 1, 2025
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Matt Estes
4
1
August 2025
A CLOSER EXAMINATION OF THE EFFECTS OF THE EXPLOSION IN THE DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY CAUSED BY DATA CENTERS (PART TWO)
Keeping Existing Generation in Service
Aug 19, 2025
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Matt Estes
13
3
1
A CLOSER EXAMINATION OF THE EFFECTS OF THE EXPLOSION IN THE DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY CAUSED BY DATA CENTERS
Part One--Defining the Problem
Aug 4, 2025
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Matt Estes
15
2
1
July 2025
WHAT'S THE STORY WITH THESE DEALS BETWEEN DATA CENTERS AND NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS?
I’m finally fulfilling my promise from a couple of posts ago to write about something other than renewables.
Jul 29, 2025
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Matt Estes
6
4
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© 2026 Matt Estes
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